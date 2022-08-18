AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is a foster-based nonprofit made up of individual rescuers who work together to save stray and at-risk dogs.

This year, they are joining NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative as they help change the lives of dogs in need and work to find them forever homes.

Right now, they have 75 dogs in their program, all in foster homes.

“Our mission is to bridge the gap between the street and the shelter, and prevent as many animals as we can to actually go in into the city shelter,” said Jessica McLeod, their executive director.

McLeod said the community can help them by donating, fostering, volunteering, and even sharing their Facebook posts.

“As a community, we need to really come together so that we can finish bridging that gap to prevent the high numbers in the kill shelter,” she said. “We can always use food. We can use donations to bedding. The main thing right now is fostering. We need people to open their homes.”

Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is at Robinson’s Family Feed for adoptions every other Saturday and at PetSmart every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

At FDLA, all adoption donations include spay/neuter, all age-appropriate vaccinations, and microchips.

Click here for adoption information or to apply as a foster.