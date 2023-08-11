AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative to get adoptable pets into their forever homes in August.

The Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is a local nonprofit 501-C program that aims to bridge the gap before dogs land in a shelter. They also pull dogs from local shelters in Amarillo, Borger, and Tulia, but right now they are at full capacity and they need your help.

Jessica McLeod, executive director for the Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo, said filling out an application to adopt or foster from the program is a five minute process that can be completed online.

“You can either fill out the adoption, which we would love for you to do, or you can do the foster. We kind of take it at your pace. If you can give us two weeks of your time. Great. Two months. Great,” McLeod said.

Abigail Squyres, a foster, said you should not say no to a dog because of certain circumstances.

“All of our dogs are kept with fosters. So they are in homes. I have a mama in our home with my children and our other dogs,” said Squyres. “We’re training her, house training her, loving her, teaching her how to be in a family. And she is going to be the best pet, but people pass over her because she had a litter of puppies at 18 months old. And that doesn’t mean she is not a great dog. She is.”

According to McLeod, the program will be offering a special during the month of August.

“During clear the shelters, we are doing a special on all large dogs or long term dogs for $50. That includes spay or neuter, all vaccinations, microchip, and a wellness check,” McLeod said.

Squyres encourages people who are interested to become a foster.

“If you want to be a foster, do it. Even if you have a slight idea that you might want to be one, do it. It changed our lives and it is very fulfilling,” she said.

McLeod said adopting can be beneficial for everyone, and saves a life.

“Please if you can save a life. Clear the shelters is all about saving lives in our community and enriching your life as a family, or a single person. Having a dog can ease PTSD or a lonely elderly person that just needs a friend. So come save a life. Clear the shelters is more important than ever this year and it is epic. We need you,” McLeod expressed.

McLeod said she hopes future generations will not have to experience dog overpopulation.

“I’m hoping in my daughter’s lifetime, her generation will not be going through what we are going through right now,” said McLeod. “There’s dumping, the shelters are full, rescues are full. There are literally dogs everywhere.”

McLeod said the Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo can be found at Robinson’s Family Feed at 7451 South Lakeside Drive every other Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. In addition, the organization will be at PetSmart at 2800 Soncy Road every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested can adopt or foster from The Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo as the work continues to help clear the shelters.

For more information about how to become a foster for the Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo or about how to adopt, visit the program’s website.