KAMR Local 4 joins local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the sixth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. This year’s Clear the Shelters drive will last from August 8th to the 23rd to assist with efforts to maintain safe adoptions for those desiring to add a new member to their family. Participating shelters are offering waived or discount adoption fees as part of the month-long drive.

Clear the Shelters: Dove Creek Holding Pen

Clear the Shelters
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — We’ve headed out to Dove Creek Equine Rescue again, this time their holding pens, as we contiue to work to get adoptable animals into their forever homes through Clear the Shelters.

Jackie Kingston shows us some of the different horses out at Dove Creek, and some of their personalities really show on camera.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss