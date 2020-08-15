Clear the Shelters: Dove Creek Holding Pen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — We’ve headed out to Dove Creek Equine Rescue again, this time their holding pens, as we contiue to work to get adoptable animals into their forever homes through Clear the Shelters.
Jackie Kingston shows us some of the different horses out at Dove Creek, and some of their personalities really show on camera.
