Clear the Shelters: Dove Creek Equine Rescue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — We’re headed out to Dove Creek Equine Rescue as we contiue to work to get adoptable animals into their forever homes through Clear the Shelters.
Jackie Kingston shows us how volunteers help to keep the rescue going.
KAMR Local 4 joins local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the sixth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. This year’s Clear the Shelters drive will last from August 8th to the 23rd to assist with efforts to maintain safe adoptions for those desiring to add a new member to their family. Participating shelters are offering waived or discount adoption fees as part of the month-long drive.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — We’re headed out to Dove Creek Equine Rescue as we contiue to work to get adoptable animals into their forever homes through Clear the Shelters.
Jackie Kingston shows us how volunteers help to keep the rescue going.