Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The annual Clear the Shelters initiative continues!

This week our local animal shelter being highlighted is the Amarillo SPCA. According to the organization’s website, “The Amarillo Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a no kill 501(c)3 non-profit organization operating solely on donations and fundraisers.”

For anyone looking for a furry friend, the Amarillo SPCA offers adoption and foster options for both cats and dogs.

“For us, Clear the Shelter means to find great forever homes for any of our animals, cats or dogs,” said Stormetta Stateler, the second Vice President of the Amarillo SPCA Board. Stateler also serves as a volunteer for the organization.

“They don’t want to live in the shelter the rest of their lives, and it’s healthier for the animals to be in a home. And a lot of times it’s good for the person, for their mental health and just to have a companion,” said Stateler.

For those interested in taking an animal home, the Amarillo SPCA has a unique foster program.

“We have a foster program where you come in and you meet the dog or the cat. And if you all bond together, then we do a pre-screen. If that looks good, everything meets our guidelines, then you fill out a foster agreement saying that you can foster for a week,” explained Stateler.

Be sure to also support the Amarillo SPCA in their upcoming event, “Get your licks on Route 66” on September 15th at Pet Supplies Plus from 1 to 5. Additionally, the organization is also preparing to host their annual garage sale fundraiser on September 16, 17, and 18th.

For more details, click here.

To view Amarillo SPCA’s Pet of the Week, click here.