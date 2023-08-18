AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative to get adoptable pets into their forever homes in August.

The Amarillo SPCA is a non-profit animal shelter that needs your help getting dogs and cats into their forever homes. Debra Hall, Amarillo SPCA facility manager said that the shelter is currently full.

Lynn May, Amarillo SPCA board president and volunteer, said the shelter is in need of people to adopt dogs and cats. She said the application process begins with a pre-screen.

“The first step would be to fill out a pre-screen that just gives us information about where the animal would live, who would care for them, and whether other animals will be in the home,” explained May. “For dogs, we’re checking for things as far as fencing and secure places for them to run and play. We just want to make sure they are going to a safe place where they will be loved as a forever pet.”

According to Hall, the shelter is also in need of fosters. She said the shelter has two different foster programs.

“If somebody is interested in an animal, possibly for adoption, and maybe have other pets at home, we let them foster. Of course, they have to go fill out the forms and it has to be approved. And then they can foster an animal and they don’t have to pay anything up front. They can foster an animal for a week,” said Hall. “The second foster program is that we need people sometimes to foster litters and kittens and litters of puppies for us. Of course, just foster them until we get their shots done and then we can bring them all back in.”

May said she hopes the adoptable animals at the shelter find homes where they are loved and cared for.

“We hope all of our animals can be placed in a family that they will be considered a family member and stay with them when they move to a new town or a new home. And just be loved as a family member, be treated with respect, and help them stay healthy and loved and cared for. So that way we know that they are going to be committed, they will have their home, and they won’t be either back here or unfortunately sometimes back on the street,” May said.

Hall said the price to adopt a cat is $100 and a dog adoption is $125. She said they also have bonded pairs of cats that are adopted out together and are $185.

The community can also help the shelter by making monetary donations or checking with them to see what items they need.

For more information about how you can adopt, foster, or donate to the Amarillo SPCA, you can visit the shelter’s website.