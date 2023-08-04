AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) is taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative to get adoptable pets into their forever homes throughout August.

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare has many different departments including field services, outreach, adoptions, rescues, and more. They also have a vet staff that spay and neuter animals that get adopted at the shelter.

AAMW is one of the many shelters that are at full capacity with both cats and dogs in the area, and the pets need the community’s help finding a forever home.

Brandi Bullock, the AAMW shelter manager, said they will be offering a special throughout the month of August.

“From the first to the 31st, dogs are going to be $25 and cats are going to be $5,” Bullock said.

According to Bullock, adoption applications are simple and the adoptable pets can be found online.

“They can look and if they find a pet they want, they are more than welcome to come in. We need their ID and we do require that if they have dogs that we do a meet and greet to make sure the animals get along,” Bullock said.

Bullock said AAMW will be attending the AMA-CON event on August 5 and 6 where pet adoptions will be available.

“We’re going to have some dogs that are already fixed and ready to go there. So you can adopt them from there and take them home the same day,” Bullock added.

According to Bullock, its important to adopt from shelters because the animals need loving homes.

“They come fixed, vaccinated, microchipped. So you’re saving a life and you’re getting companionship in return with everything that’s going to cost lower here than it is at a normal vet clinic,” she said.

Bullock said the shelter is always in need of community support and volunteers.

“To volunteer you can just go on the website and the get involved tab and its right there. Its quick and easy and then you just click submit,” she said.

Bullock said the shelter is also currently in need of donations such as dog leashes, dog toys, and cat toys. She said you can always walk through the double glass door to drop those donations off during business hours. You can also donate items that are listed on AAMW’s Amazon Wishlist.

Bullock said its important to spay and neuter your animals so shelters and communities are not overcrowded.

“So communities have an overpopulation problem and its important for people to spay and neuter their pets so shelters aren’t overcrowded and communities aren’t overcrowded with all of these unwanted animals,” she said.

According to Bullock, there are important ways to help AAMW clear the shelters.

“Vaccinate your animals, spay and neuter your animals, and come adopt,” she said.

For more information about how you can adopt an animal or volunteer at the shelter, visit Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare’s website.