AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Five local shelters participated in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative in 2023. The initiative aims to get adoptable pets into their forever homes throughout the month of August.

Here is an overview of the local shelter partners in Amarillo and Canyon that participated with KAMR Local 4 News this year.

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare has many different departments including field services, outreach, adoptions, rescues, and more. They also have a vet staff that spays and neuters animals that get adopted at the shelter. They are one of many shelters in our area that is at full capacity with dogs and cats.

They have a Clear the Shelters special that will be offered throughout the month of August where dogs are $25 and cats are $5. Adoptable pets at the shelter can be found online. Brandi Bullock, the shelter manager, said if you find a pet you like, you are more than welcome to come in. She said they will need to see an I.D. and if you have dogs they will need to set up a meet and greet to make sure the animals get along.

For more information about how you can adopt an animal, visit Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare’s website.

Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo

The Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is a local nonprofit 501-C program that aims to bridge the gap before dogs land in a shelter. They also pull dogs from local shelters in Amarillo, Borger, and Tulia, and they are at full capacity as well.

Jessica McLeod, executive director for the Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo, said filling out an application to adopt or foster from the program is a five-minute process that can be completed online. The program will be offering a special during the month of August where all large or long-term dogs will be $50 with spay or neuter, vaccinations, a microchip, and a wellness check included.

For more information about how to become a foster for the Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo or about how to adopt, visit the program’s website.

Dove Creek Equine Rescue

Dove Creek Equine Rescue is a non-traditional shelter that rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes horses in the Texas Panhandle. Ali McEwen, Dove Creek’s director of operations and volunteers, said companion horses and riding horses are up for adoption. She said there are also a few donkeys that are currently adoptable and a mule that will be up for adoption soon.

Dove Creek will be hosting their Sunset Dinner event on Oct. 21. This is their biggest event of the year. The theme this year will be Ode to the Ol’ Westerns where they will have a tribute to the old westerns and honor the iconic things about them. McEwen said this event is the main keeper of the rescue and she encourages everybody to come out and be a part of the event.

The rescue’s ‘Need for Feed’ campaign is still happening as they try to reach their goal of $35,000. McEwen said the rain ruined all of the hay the rescue purchased and they are struggling. She said this is the reason why they are keeping their herd down, but she hopes they reach their goal so they can start accepting new horses.

For more information about adopting a horse, attending the sunset dinner, or donating to the ‘Need for Feed’ campaign, visit Dove Creek Equine Rescue’s website.

Amarillo SPCA

The Amarillo SPCA is a non-profit animal shelter that is also full and needs your help getting dogs and cats into their forever homes. Lynn May, Amarillo SPCA board president and volunteer, said the application process begins with a pre-screen. Debra Hall, Amarillo SPCA facility manager, said the shelter is also in need of fosters.

Hall said the price to adopt a cat is $100 and a dog adoption is $125. She said they also have bonded pairs of cats that are adopted out together and are $185. The community can also help the shelter by making monetary donations or checking with them to see what items they need.

For more information about how you can adopt, foster, or donate to the Amarillo SPCA, you can visit the shelter’s website.

Gracie’s Project

Gracie’s Project is another local non-profit shelter that needs your help. The organization is in need of people to foster or adopt dogs at the shelter, along with donations to continue to help area animals. Cheryl Goswick, a volunteer at Gracie’s Project, said the first step to foster or adopt a dog is to fill out an application. After the application is finished, she said the shelter looks over the application and they find out what dogs people are specifically looking for. Then, they talk to them about that dog, and if that is not a good fit the shelter will see if they can find another dog for them. Another way you can help the shelter is by contributing monetary donations. She said they are also in need of other donations such as dog food, treats, and beds.

Goswick said Gracie’s Project will host their 4th annual ‘Pulls for Paws’ clay shoot fundraiser on Sept. 15 at the Cactus Gun Club. They are looking for clay shoot teams to sign up for that event. She said it’s a fun event where they will have an after-party when the clay shoot is over and there will be a dance, food, and a silent auction.

For more information about how you can donate to Gracie’s Project and the application to adopt or foster, visit the shelter’s website.

To find more Clear the Shelters stories and coverage, visit the MyHighPlains.com Clear the Shelters page.