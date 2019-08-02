Cat models promote animal rescue

Cats of New York City hit the runway in their best "it's a small world" attire to raise awareness for animal rescue and adoption.

NEW YORK CITY (FOX NEWS) – These cats are giving victoria’s secret models a run for their money.

Some fashionable felines hitting the runway at the historic Algonquin Hotel in New York Thursday.

Officially known as “Mewdels”, the animals with nine lives dressed to the nines for an annual fashion show.

Each cat represents a different country to go along with this year’s theme “it’s a small world.”

The goal of the evening is to raise awareness for animal rescue and adoption.

All proceeds will support the mayor’s alliance for New York City Animals which helps find forever homes for stray furry friends.