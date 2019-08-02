Cat models promote animal rescue

KAMR Local 4 is joining several local animal shelters, like Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, and the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the fifth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. During Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17, participating shelters will waive or discount adoption fees as part of the one-day drive.

NEW YORK CITY (FOX NEWS) – These cats are giving victoria’s secret models a run for their money.

Some fashionable felines hitting the runway at the historic Algonquin Hotel in New York Thursday.

Officially known as “Mewdels”, the animals with nine lives dressed to the nines for an annual fashion show.

Each cat represents a different country to go along with this year’s theme “it’s a small world.”

The goal of the evening is to raise awareness for animal rescue and adoption.

All proceeds will support the mayor’s alliance for New York City Animals which helps find forever homes for stray furry friends.

