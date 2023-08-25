AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from city officials, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare will host an adoption special on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its shelter, located at 3501 S Osage St.

As detailed on the AAM&W web page, shelter animals up for adoption can be viewed here. People interested in adopting an animal from the shelter must be 18 years or older and bring a photo ID, as well as submit an adoption application. For those who are interested in adopting a dog and already have one at home, the AAM&W asks that a meet and greet appointment be scheduled to ensure the dogs can get along with one another.

During the month of August, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the AAM&W will continue participating in the Clear the Shelters campaign by offering discounted adoption fees – $25 for dogs and puppies and $5 for cats and kittens. All of the pets will already be fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

More information on the AAM&W adoptions program and other services can be found here, and further information on the 2023 Clear the Shelters campaign in Amarillo can be found here.