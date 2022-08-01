AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign.

According to the department, the city’s special will give residents the chance to adopt dogs for $25 and adopt cats for $5. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations as well as microchips.

For more information about the department, visit the department’s website or call 806-378-9032.