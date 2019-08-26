26-pound cat up for adoption finds ‘fur-ever’ home

PHILADELPHIA (WTNH) — The 26-pound cat that stole the hearts of social media users around the world is just days away from finding his forever home.

Mr. B because famous last week after he was put up for adoption at Morris Animal Refuge.

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

The shelter tweeted about the massive, lovable furball, and it went viral.

The organization said it had such an outpour of support that its website crashed.

According to WPVI, the shelter has narrowed its search down to a handful of adopters.

Staffers said the adoption should be finalized next week.