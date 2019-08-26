KAMR Local 4 is joining several local animal shelters, the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, Dove Creek, and Cindy’s Hope for Precious Paws in Clovis, for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. This is the fifth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them. During Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17, participating shelters will waive or discount adoption fees as part of the one-day drive.

26-pound cat up for adoption finds ‘fur-ever’ home

Clear the Shelters
PHILADELPHIA (WTNH) — The 26-pound cat that stole the hearts of social media users around the world is just days away from finding his forever home.

Mr. B because famous last week after he was put up for adoption at Morris Animal Refuge.

The shelter tweeted about the massive, lovable furball, and it went viral.

The organization said it had such an outpour of support that its website crashed.

According to WPVI, the shelter has narrowed its search down to a handful of adopters.

Staffers said the adoption should be finalized next week.

