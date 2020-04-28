Class is in Session: Tornado Formation

Class is in Session

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever wondered how a tornado forms? Chief Meteorologist John Harris has your answer in the video above.

THE LEARNING CONTINUES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss