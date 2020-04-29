Class is in Session: The sinking of the RMS Titanic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At the time, she was the largest man-made moving object in the world. In the matter of a few days, disaster would leave this modern marvel of engineering one of the most famous disasters of the 20th century.
In today’s Class is in Session, we are talking about one of the most famous disasters that still captivates the world: The sinking of the R.M.S. Titanic.
Titanic was one of three Olympic Class luxury livers owned and operated by the White Star Line.
On April 14, 1912, he struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on her maiden voyage.
Of the estimated 2,200 passengers and crew, more than 1,500 died in the disaster.
