Class is in Session: Baking a basic sugar cookie

Prep

Cookies:

1.Cream butter, sugar, vanilla

2. Ass egg and water. Beat until light and fluffy.

3. Combine flour, backing powder, and salt. Sift together.

4. Blend dry mixture into creamed mixture, divide dough in half. Wrap each half in waxed paper or plastic wrap and chill for one hour.

5. Bake at 375 degrees for 6-8 minutes. Watch them carefully, take out of oven before edges turn brown.

Icing:

Start with 2 cups of powered sugar. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 tablespoon melted butter. Stir in teaspoons of milk one at a time until you reach desired consistency.