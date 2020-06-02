Class is in Session: Andy’s Pancakes

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Virginia county pulls officers from DC after Trump photo-op
Top Stories
6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car
Video
Texas lawmaker urges Governor to call special session to address ‘police violence against the black community’
Video
Gov. Greg Abbott calls George Floyd’s death ‘horrific act of police brutality’
Video
Abilene parents arrested after 10-year-old tests positive for meth
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
June heat rolls on
Video
Top Stories
Bowie sees damage from severe weather
Top Stories
Memorial Day Weekend Weather Outlook
Live
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Brewers: Miller Park sustains ‘minor damage’ after break-in
Top Stories
Ohio’s Doubleheader: PGA Tour goes back-to-back at Muirfield
‘We won’t tolerate’: Sports world unites behind Floyd
Wes Unseld, Hall of Famer and NBA champion in DC, dies at 74
Olympians show solidarity amid intense worldwide protests over George Floyd’s death
Video
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Community
Class is in Session
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Class is in Session: Andy’s Pancakes
Class is in Session
Posted:
Jun 2, 2020 / 02:17 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2020 / 02:17 PM CDT
Andy Justus has some help while whipping up a pancake lesson.
Video Forecast
June heat rolls on
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Lego unveils Lamborghini model kit
Video
Cheers! 103-Year-Old Celebrates Coronavirus Recovery With A Beer
Video
“We’re Going To Give You Your School Back”
Video
Caught on cam: Bear follows boy through Italian mountains
Video
Uninvited Guest: Bear Crashes Memorial Day Cookout
Video
1-year-old ‘chef’ spreads joy online
Video
Australia dust storm time-lapse
Video