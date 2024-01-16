PALOMAS, Mexico (Border Report) – When the youngest of her four daughters was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Nohema Chavez wanted to make sure she got the best care and education possible.

The small town of Palomas, Chihuahua, lacked a specialized school not just for her daughter but also for other children with physical and mental disabilities. So, the career schoolteacher and part-time writer started one.

She persuaded the municipal government to let her use and unoccupied building and transformed it with a grant from a construction company. The Centro de Atencion Multiple (Multiple Care Center) joint venture with the city did not last long, but Chavez maintained her commitment to the children.

Today, the building houses a nonprofit called Nuestros Tesoros A.C., and Chavez and her staff take care of 18 children and adults with disabilities, including her “treasure” Dayani Regina. On Monday, a small group of volunteers from the U.S. crossed the border and threw a party for the children.

“We are happy to be here with you and the children again. We thank God because we are here again. It doesn’t have to be a special occasion to come visit or bring a smile to their home,” said Guadalupe Gonzalez, director of an El Paso nonprofit called Lupita por una Sonrisa.

As the volunteers placed three rosca de reyes pastries on the dinner table, Chavez concurred dates are not important to make children smile. The pastry is a centerpiece in the Three Kings Day celebration Jan. 6 in Mexico.

“We don’t go by calendars much,” Chavez said. “Sometimes we celebrate Day of the Child (April 30) in May, and we throw parties whenever. Today was no exception.”

To learn more about Nuestros Tesoros A.C., you can contact Chavez via her social media account.