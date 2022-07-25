Two quakes were registered just off the Baja California coast about 25 miles south of the San Diego-Tijuana border. (Courtesy: U.S. Geological Survey)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Two earthquakes shook residents along the San Diego-Tijuana region early Monday morning.

Both were centered south of Tijuana along the coast.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the first quake hit around 4:09 a.m. measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale.

About 12 minutes later, a second stronger jolt measuring 4.3 hit the same area.

People on both sides of the border reported feeling the earth move.

No damage or injuries have been reported on either side of the border.

A news bulletin issued by the geological survey pinpointed the tremors about 6 miles off the coast nine miles below the surface of the water.