SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Two of the top 50 restaurants in Latin America are in Northern Baja within an hour’s drive of San Diego, according to “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants” publication.

At No. 5 is Valle de Guadalupe’s Fauna, which opened in 2017.

It’s run by chef David Castro Huggong and cake maker Maribel Aldaco Silva.

Inside of Fauna Restaurant in Baja California’s Valle de Guadalupe. (Courtesy: Fauna)

According to the publication, one of Fauna’s most recognized plates is grilled mackerel served on a bed of lettuce.

Its honey semifreddo with salted caramel is said to be world-renowned.

Semifreddo is a frozen dessert best described as a mixture of ice cream and mousse.

List of top 50 restaurants in Latin America. (Courtesy: World’s 50 Best Restaurants)

This specialty was named the best dessert in Latin America for 2023.

According to the list, Fauna is considered Mexico’s best restaurant.

At No. 19 in Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants is Villa Torél in Ensenada.

Villa Torél’s kitchen in Ensenada. (Courtesy: Villa Torél)

This restaurant is operated by chef Alfredo Villanueva, who is described by the publication as a master of “rice and fire.”

The restaurant’s website says all of its food and ingredients come from local orchards, farms and fishermen.