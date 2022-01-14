Tijuana getting 2,000 National Guard troops to help maintain public safety

Mexican Soldiers leave the scene of a crime where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. – Violence in Mexico, besieged by bloodthirsty drug cartels that also engage in fuel theft, extortion and kidnapping, reached a new record during the first quarter of 2019 with 8,493 murders, according to official figures released on the weekend of April 20-21. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The governor of Baja California has announced that 2,000 members of Mexico’s National Guard will be sent to Tijuana to help police agencies patrol the streets and maintain public safety.

The troops will be posted in some areas along the border but primarily in neighborhoods afflicted by violence, Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda said.

“I’m sure we will coordinate with others to curb this painful shadow affecting our citizens,” Gilberto Landeros, Baja California’s Security Secretary, said in Spanish.

Landeros added they know areas where conflict has prevailed in the past, but he couldn’t say exactly when the guardsmen will arrive.

“We as leaders are here to support policies or lines of action that the governor wants to implement and technically we have to find mechanisms to get results our citizens are demanding,” he said. “I can’t promise this will happen tomorrow or the day after, but I want to assure everyone it will happen.”

Without specifically mentioning it, Landeros is referencing a large number of murders and crimes brought on by drug cartels.

In the past three years alone, there have been more than 6,000 homicides in the city of Tijuana, earning the city the title of “most violent city in the world.”