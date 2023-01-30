LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a media news conference on Monday afternoon where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas.

The 2 p.m. CST news conference will be at the segment being built on rural farmlands in the tiny town of Los Indios, Texas, in Cameron County in the Rio Grande Valley, about 30 minutes west of Brownsville.

Steel bollards, left, that were government surplus from the Trump-era border wall are being used by Texas, which is building a state-owned border wall with the same design as the federal wall about 30 miles west of Brownsville, Texas, in the tiny town of Los Indios, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photos)

Border Report last week visited the site and spoke with locals who said they have not been consulted on the border wall, nor know how long the segment will be.

Rick Cavasos, an alderman and former mayor of Los Indios, told Border Report that city officials have not been invited to the governor’s event, but plan to attend any way.

Scheduled to attend the event with Abbott are: Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw; Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, Adjutant General of the Texas Military Department; and Texas Facilities Commissioner Eddy Betancourt, the agency overseeing the border barrier contracts.

Border Report will be at Monday’s news conference. Look for an update later today.