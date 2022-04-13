LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) – Texas is scaling back truck inspections at its shared border crossing with the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon after both governors signed a memorandum of understanding to improve border security.

But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the enhanced inspections would continue at all other border crossings leading to his states until he gets assurances from Mexican leaders they will step up security measures.

Those inspections conducted by the Texas Department of Public safety so far have revealed safety violations – from faulty brakes to bad tires – in one in four trucks checked. Those trucks have been taken off Texas roads, he said.

“As per the agreement today […] DPS can return to its previous practice of random checks, in this bridge from Nuevo Leon to Texas, effective immediately. It will remain this way as long as Nuevo Leon abides by this agreement,” Abbott said at a news conference with Nuevo Leon Gov. Samuel Garcia.

Abbott said his office has received calls from the governors of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas and that he’s looking forward to working with them “to achieve results.”

“Until those agreements are reached with those states, DPS will continue to inspect (trucks) in every state except Nuevo Leon,” Abbott said.

Responding to widespread criticism that the truck checks are creating up to 12-hour delays that are adding to supply chain woes in North America, Abbott deflected the blame to the Biden administration.

“I understand businesses’ concern, but I also know well the frustration of my fellow Texans and fellow Americans caused by the Biden administration not securing the border,” he said. “The only way to relieve a clogged border is to call President Biden and tell him to maintain the Title 42 expulsion policy.”

Border Report’s Julian Resendiz contributed to this report.