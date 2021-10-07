Texas Gov. Abbott formally appeals FEMA’s denial of state emergency declaration over migrant influx

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appealed the denial of an emergency disaster declaration stemming from an influx of migrants on the state’s border with Mexico.

Abbott on Thursday sent a letter to President Joe Biden formally appealing the denial by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 20, asking for an emergency declaration saying that “the federal government failed to enforce immigration laws, and in particular, failed to halt illegal crossings on federal property.”

A news release from the governor’s office said: “The failure of the federal government to intervene led to a surge of more than 16,000 migrants at the Del Rio International Bridge for several days.”

“Texas will stand with the federal government in responding to this border crisis, but should not have to stand alone or withstand the financial burden without federal assistance,” Abbott wrote in his letter to Biden. “This crisis has taken a serious toll on the Texas border communities, first responders, and the local non-profit sector. Local officials and Texas citizens are fatigued and running out of resources to respond to the ongoing border crisis. The citizens of Texas are resilient and will continue to respond, recover, and mitigate against this crisis, but in order to expedite this process, federal assistance is needed for these vulnerable populations.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Abbott also outlined several actions he’s taken to address the situation at the border in the wake of what he calls the “federal government’s inaction”: