Texas DPS holds fourth briefing on Operation Lone Star

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) held their fourth briefing, discussing the ongoing efforts at the border as part of Operation Lone Star.

The briefing was led by DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and TMD Major Michael Perry.

The briefing began with an update on the number of migrants and drugs that have been seized since the start of Operation Lonestar in March.

According to officials, since March 4, DPS has seized:

Over 10,000 pounds of marijuana

Over 1,500 pounds of cocaine

Over 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine

Over 130 pounds of fentanyl

Over 34 pounds of heroin

$5.3 million in currency

They have also apprehended over 73,000 migrants.

Olivarez spoke of a joint investigation in which DPS Strike Team and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant leading to the discovery of 34 firearms, including high-powered, automatic rifles. The investigation, which occurred on Oct. 15, also led to the discovery of cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax, LSD and THC oil.

Perry detailed the support TMD is offering during Operation Lone Star, including hundreds of tactical vehicles, air assets and advanced optics.

After the third briefing on Oct. 14, Gov. Greg Abbott announced more state funding was headed toward efforts to stop drug and people smuggling into Texas.

Abbott’s Public Safety Office announced it would award more than $36.4 million in grants that support the efforts of Operation Lone Star.