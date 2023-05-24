EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol encountered four Mexican nationals after spotting two people walking along the northern border and quickly approaching a waiting vehicle on Sunday in Sweetgrass, Montana.

Border agents from the agency’s Havre Sector soon determined that both individuals were in the country illegally and conducted an immigration inspection on the vehicle to which they were running.

After confirming that the vehicle’s two occupants were also in the country illegally, agents brought in a drug-sniffing dog, which alerted agents to possible narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Agents said they found methamphetamine, cocaine, and freebase cocaine, as well as a loaded firearm, three magazines, and one of the individuals in possession of more than $12,000.

All four individuals were arrested and taken to the Sweetgrass Border Patrol Station for further processing.

“Havre Sector’s commitment to border security once again shows that vigilance is necessary to gaining operational advantage against all northern border threats,” Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Rodriguez said in a statement.

“Our ability to detect and identify threats is paramount, and the boots on the ground are crucial to that success. I am proud of the work these agents do every day.”