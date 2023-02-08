JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Police say they have restored order to a neighborhood where six people were fatally shot on Wednesday.

Residents reported gunfire around 2 p.m. at the Urbi Villas del Prado neighborhood in Juarez’s Lower Valley. The incident involved several people arriving in vehicles and targeting occupants of one of the homes; some ran out of the dwelling and were pursued by the gunmen, police told reporters at the scene.

Police arriving several minutes after the shooting reported finding five people dead on the scene – four of them shot in the head – and supervised the transport of a survivor to a local hospital. The sixth victim died in the hospital.

Juarez police told El Diario the sixth victim was a man previously been arrested on drug charges. The neighborhood is located about 2 miles from the Rio Grande across from San Elizario, Texas.

The assailants fled the scene and were yet to be located or arrested.

Juarez last year recorded more than 1,200 murders and has reported 115 so far in the first five weeks of 2023. Police attribute most of the violence to gangs fighting for control of drug sales.