San Diego-Tijuana border residents say they’d be OK with Biden as president

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The overwhelming sentiment along the San Diego-Tijuana border appears to be for Joe Biden to become President of the United States.

Border Report spoke with people on both sides of the border seeking comment about the likelihood of Biden becoming president.

“I would be the happiest man in the world,” said one vendor who wanted to remain anonymous along Avenida Revolucion in Tijuana.

Others said they believe Biden will do more for Mexico and immigrants than what President Trump has done.

On the north side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, border commuters felt they would be better off.

Border commuter Lynette says communities on both sides of the border will be better off with Biden as President. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“Some people are not feeling well with this president, Trump I mean, so maybe this change will be good for the country, I hope so,” said a woman named Lynette.

Larry Filtz took it a step further.

“I can’t wait till it’s over, it’ll be the best thing to get it over with because then I’ll know something is happening and it’s not ‘fake news’ anymore,” he said. “I’m tired of fake news, give me something

real, I have a real life, so do you, we all have real life and Biden will make it better, how can it get worse.”

A Tijuana businessman, named Juan Manuel Hernandez, said he expects Biden to pressure Mexico into doing more about drug cartels south of the border.

“I think if Mr. Biden wins, he’s going to be pressuring Mexico as it relates to the fight with the mafia cartels in Mexico,” said Hernandez.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.