HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hospitals across the Rio Grande Valley reported few to no COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, calling it a landmark in the fight against the virus.

“To reach a point after two years that we don’t have a single patient with respiratory failure due to COVID-19 in the ICU is outstanding, it’s a good thing,” said Dr. Federico Vallejo, Pulmonary Care at DHR health.

DHR Health reported zero COVID patients in ICU on Thursday, Valley Baptist reported 3% COVID patients in critical care, and South Texas Health System reported a total of 7 COVID patients in critical care in McAllen and Edinburg.

Vallejo said a combination of vaccine distribution and the omicron variant being mild, contributed to lower hospitalization rates.

“The combination of those two and the herd immunity for the community have gotten us to this point and time where we don’t have any more ICU cases at DHR,” said Vallejo.

Chief of Critical Care Medicine at Valley Baptist Medical Center Dr. Jamil Madi said numbers are also significantly low.

“Percentage-wise, we’ve gone down remarkably. We’re down to almost 3% of all our census, where at one point we were at 30-35%,” said Madi.

Madi warned the trend of waves of upticks is still expected and said a mild one may come in late summer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised this summer if we had a little uptick because now I think we’ve changed from a pandemic to an endemic,” said Madi.

Some doctors said though this is a sign of healing, it is not all over yet.

“Yes there is a motive for celebration but we cannot let our guard down just yet; we are almost there,” said Vallejo.