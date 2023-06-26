EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. George Santos plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday in El Paso.

The New York Republican will be in the Sun City to “discuss the border crisis.”

A news release announcing his visit said it was for official business only, and “any personal and campaign-related questions/matters will not be discussed.”

Santos is expected to speak at the Hyatt Place hotel in the afternoon in Central El Paso.

The release said he’ll speak with reporters one-on-one in both English and Spanish.

