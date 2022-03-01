LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Progressive Democratic challenger Jessica Cisneros told a crowd of supporters late Tuesday that her race for the Democratic nomination to unseat longtime U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was too close to call but she believes they will win the South Texas border seat.

Cisneros, 28, an immigration lawyer who once worked for Cuellar, maintained a slight lead over Cuellar throughout the night in her second bid for Texas’ 28th Congressional District.

But the margin was just points apart with Cisneros hovering around 48 percent and Cuellar at 46 percent and environmentalist Tannya Benavides getting just under 5%, according to early returns from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

“We’ll probably not know the results tonight but I wanted to come out and thank you all for standing with me on this campaign and South Texas campaign for change,” Cisneros told about 200 supporters gathered in an outdoor palapa-like venue near a park in Laredo.

“We are showing that our dreams can compete neck and neck and we are going to show that we’re going to come out on top because we, as people, are more powerful than whatever kind of money they put their faith in,” Cisneros told the cheering crowd.

Under Texas law, candidates must get over 50% or face a runoff election.

The New York Times and other media outlets are calling this race the most competitive in the state’s midterm primary.

In January, the FBI raided the Laredo home and offices of Cuellar, who is seeking a tenth term. He has not been charged with any crime and has said he is fully cooperating in any investigation.

According to early returns, Cuellar won his hometown of Webb County, which includes Laredo, and the small county of Zapata. However, Starr County was slow to report and that is an area political watchers believe Cuellar can win. Also slow to report was Bexar County, which includes San Antonio.

Supporters of Jessica Cisneros at her watch party Tuesday, March 1, 2022, included from left: Viridiana Castro, 23, her brother Cesar Castro, 21, and Amy Mauricio, 23, of Laredo, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

At Cisneros’ watch party in Laredo, lively and upbeat Tejano music played and chips and salsa were served as supporters waited for Cisneros. There were several young adult supporters — a growing sector that political watchers say could decide the vote in this district.

“It’s time for a change,” supporter Viridiana Castro, 23, told Border Report as she waited for Cisneros. “He’s been in office too long.”

Cuellar was not holding a watch party, his campaign told Border Report.

“The FBI investigation weakened Henry Cuellar in terms of money,” said Danny Diaz, director of LUPE Votes, and former campaign manager for Cisneros when she ran in 2020 and tried to unseat Cuellar.

“He started having to spend money from his own war chest which is great for Jessica,” Diaz told Border Report. “He’s been able to leave that war chest for several years. But Jessica’s tenacity to keep running is showing.

“He’s hurt right now, I think, financially,” Diaz said.

Cisneros has raised $1.5 million during the campaign and spent $1.12 million, according to campaign reports.

Cuellar has raised nearly $2 million and spent over $2 million — meaning he had to dip into what Diaz calls his “war chest” that he has amassed over several elections and rarely had to use.

Campaign reports show Cisneros has about $409,000 in reserves, while Cuellar has $1.27 million.

Cisneros is holding a press conference in the morning and Border Report plans to be there.

Check back for further updates.