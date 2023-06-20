EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrant encounters spiked during the first 11 days of May, then plummeted after the U.S. formally ended Title 42 public health expulsions, government data show.

The U.S. Border Patrol recorded 169,244 encounters between ports of entry along the Southwest border, a decrease of 25% from May 2022 and a drop of 42,157 compared to the 211,401 apprehensions reported in April.

More than half of the U.S. Border Patrol’s encounters in May occurred prior to the lifting of the CDC’s Title 42 public health order.

From May 1-11, Border Patrol encountered 98,850 individuals between ports of entry along the Southwest border. After the termination of the order as of 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 11 through the end of the month on May 31, Border Patrol’s encounters between ports of entry along the Southwest border were 70,394.

“As part of our planning for the end of the Title 42 public health order, we have surged resources, technology, and personnel to safely and orderly manage challenges along the southern border – while at the same time, maintaining a persistent focus on our other missions to ensure national and economic security,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Troy A. Miller said on Tuesday.

Migrant encounters at Southwestern ports of entry were up, but largely consisted of individuals presenting themselves for appointments made through the CBP One app, the agency reported.

The Office of Field Operations recorded 35,317 encounters at such ports of entry. Of those, 28,696 individuals presented with CBP One appointments. CBP’s total encounters along the Southwest border in May were 204,561, a decrease of 15% from May 2022.

CBP graphic

Migrant apprehensions between ports of entry, which in early May surpassed 10,000 at least once, dropped to an average of 3,500 a day from May 12 through May 31.

More than 2 million migrants have been apprehended between ports of entry or presented themselves at ports of entry since Oct. 1 nationwide.