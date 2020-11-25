Mexican police nab alleged fugitive from the DEA in Juarez

Jesus M.V. , a.k.a. “El Bimbo” or “Chema”

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Authorities in Juarez, Mexico say they have captured a man wanted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on drug charges.

The suspect was only identified as Jesus M.V., also known as “El Bimbo” and “Chema.”

Chihuahua state police and Mexican federal agents assigned to Interpol arrested Jesus M.V. on Monday in Juarez, the state government said in a news release. The man was taken to Mexico City where a federal judge would oversee his extradition to the United States, the release said.

Border Report contacted the El Paso Field Office of the DEA, but a spokesman could not immediately confirm the Mexican report.

Mexico a few years ago passed laws banning its police agencies from identifying suspects until they have been convicted of crimes. Border Report is based in the United States and publishes the names of suspects, whenever available.

