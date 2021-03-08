Mexican border town begins vaccinating seniors

MEXICALI (Border Report) — As of Monday, seniors have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in the urban core of Mexicali, the Mexican border city located about 120 miles east of the San Diego-Tijuana region.

Anyone over 60 can get inoculated.

Many have been lining up for days once the vaccination sites were announced. Something health officials say they will try to avoid from now on.

According to Baja California Health Secretary Alonso Pérez Rico, the goal is to vaccinate 7,000 adults daily.

“We’re going to vaccinate 100 percent of the population in the urban center, there’s no need to sleep there and get in line,” Pérez Rico said.

As for cities like Tijuana and Ensenada, Pérez Rico said there is no definite date to begin giving vaccinations.

“To the people in Tijuana and Ensenada we’re asking them to be patient, we’ll get to them when we know we have the supply,” he said.

The health secretary also stated that vaccination points within these cities won’t be made public until they are ready to vaccinate people to avoid people getting in lines.

Baja California has seen 43,865 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began according to the state’s health department website.

And as of Monday morning, the hospitalization rate in the state was at 12 percent, meaning 12 percent of those getting the virus required an overnight stay in a hospital. And according to the data, for the entire state, 82 patients are said to be in hospitals with 44 of them are on ventilators.

