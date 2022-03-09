Governor of Puebla blames killings on organized criminal gangs coming from outside the state

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Nine people were killed by gunfire inside a home where drugs were sold, the governor of Puebla, Mexico, said Wednesday.

The execution-style killings of six men and three women took place in the early hours of Wednesday in the town of Atlixco, Mexico, in what Gov. Miguel Barbosa described as a middle-class neighborhood.

“The initial investigation tells us that the place these people were killed execution-style was evidently a place where drugs were distributed, where drugs were sold,” Barbosa said on Twitter.

Puebla Gov. Miguel Barbosa

He added that the victims remain unidentified but apparently came to the house from outside the state. “Apparently, they are neither from Atlixco nor from Puebla,” he said.

Just a few hours earlier, the governor had announced saturation patrols and the use of a police helicopter to combat rising crime in Puebla. “We will not let Puebla go rotten. We will not let one gang eradicate another gang in Puebla in their internal struggles because then we empower the winner and they become dominant,” Barbosa said.

Mexican media reported that a 10th shooting victim survived and was taken to a hospital.

Images on social media show police vehicles cordoning off an entire block in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood in Atlixco, a municipality on the western part of the state.