SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Based on immigration issues, immigrants, including those who are naturalized citizens, are more likely to align with the Democratic Party instead of becoming Republicans, according to a KFF-Los Angeles Times Survey.

This survey found immigrants, overall, are twice as likely to say that the Democratic Party represents their political views better than the Republican Party.

The numbers are similar among naturalized citizens.

A larger number of migrants who took part in the survey, including naturalized citizens, believe they have fared better as a group under President Joe Biden than under President Donald Trump.

A quarter of the people surveyed felt neither party represents their personal political views and a similar number said they’re not sure.

And half reportedly stated that when it comes to the lives of immigrants, it makes no difference who the president is.

“Like many Americans, many immigrants don’t see politics as dramatically changing their lives,” KFF President and CEO Drew Altman said. “Those that do favor Democrats and Biden about two to one. But there is no immigrant vote; there are many immigrant groups and many immigrant votes state by state.”

The KFF-Los Angeles Times Survey survey included responses from 3,358 immigrant adults living in the United States but born outside the U.S.

The survey was conducted between April 10 and June 12, 2023.

Respondents were contacted via mail or telephone, and they had the choice of completing the survey in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Haitian-Creole, Arabic, French, or Tagalog.