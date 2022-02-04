EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two new business ventures are in the works at the industrial complex near the Santa Teresa, New Mexico, port of entry.

Franklin Mountain Capital, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based firm, announced it will produce corrugated boards, micro-flutes and digital printing services through its Franklin Mountain Packaging plant. The building will house a 98-inch Quantum corrugator – one of only 14 in the world – to produce containerboard.

“The growth for specialized corrugated packaging continues to be strong, and we believe FMP has a unique offering for capitalizing on this growth,” FMC and FMP chairman Paul Foster said in a statement.

Franklin Mountain Packaging will cater to the food and beverage, healthcare, electronics, e-commerce, technology, aerospace and automotive industries. It will produce corrugated sheets, graphics, design consulting, and displays.

Meantime, Abyacsa Construction broke ground this week on a 135,000 square-foot building awaiting a tenant. The company already built a 365,000 square-foot building at the industrial park.