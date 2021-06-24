Gov. Greg Abbott to host 45th President Donald Trump for border wall tour and security briefing

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott is set to host 45th President Donald Trump for a border security briefing and a tour of the unfinished border wall on Wednesday, June 30 in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the office of Gov. Abbott.
The Border Security Briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. CST and the Border Wall Tour will take place at 12:30 p.m. CST, both located at the Weslaco DPS Headquarters, 2525 North International Blvd, Wesalco, Texas 88599, the office said.
