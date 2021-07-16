Gov. Abbott to host Florida Gov. DeSantis for border security briefing in Del Rio

MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 29: Governor Ron DeSantis gives a briefing regarding Hurricane Dorian to the media at National Hurricane Center on August 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 as it approaches Florida in the upcoming days. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott will host Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for a border security briefing with state and local officials and law enforcement on Saturday, July 17 at 2:15 p.m. in Del Rio, according to a press release from the office of Governor Abbott.

The release stated the following will also be in attendance:

Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton

Texas Department of Public Safety Director, Steve McCraw

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief, Nim Kidd

Adjutant General of Texas, Tracy Norris

National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President, Brandon Judd

Val Verde County Sheriff, Joe Frank Martinez

The governor’s office explained that the visit comes after Gov. Abbott declared that the “State of Texas will invoke the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which requested immediate assistance to quell the surge of illegal migrants, apprehend illegal criminal aliens, and secure the border.”

Additionally, Gov. DeSantis sent Florida law enforcement to the Texas Border to assist with border security, the release stated.