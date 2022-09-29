DPS trooper flagged down by group seeking help for injured peer; separate shooting involving undocumented migrants reported previous night also in Hudspeth County

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Texas state officials say they have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting in Hudspeth County that left a man with a gunshot wound to the face.

The Department of Public Safety says a trooper patrolling eastbound Interstate 10 at mile marker 72 observed three male subjects in the center median. Two were waving their arms and asking for help, while a third was kneeling down with a gunshot wound to his face.

DPS says the trooper assessed the victim and requested assistance from Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services. The victim was transported via Medic 1 to Del Sol Medical Center.

The DPS officer got a description and direction of travel for the alleged shooter. U.S. Border Patrol agents arrived at the scene and began a search, while the DPS secured the scene and requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers.

DPS says the alleged shooter was later located and taken into custody with the assistance of the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office, the Border Patrol, the FBI and other agencies. He was identified as Erick Garibaldi, 26, of Fort Hancock, Texas.

The previous night, the FBI El Paso Field Office and the Texas DPS said they were investigating a shooting that also occurred in Hudspeth County. That Tuesday night shooting, in the town of Sierra Blanca, involved the shooting death of one undocumented migrant and injuries to another in the group.

Border Report inquired from DPS if the two incidents have anything to do with each other and is awaiting a response.