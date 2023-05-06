EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some of the troops being dispatched to the border will be from Fort Bliss, according to a news release sent out by U.S. Northern Command.

The Biden Administration is sending 1,500 active-duty troops to the border to free up Border Patrol agents to deal with the migrant influx.

Members of Fort Bliss’ 93rd Military Police Battalion will be among the troops deployed during the operation, according to Northern Command.

Others will be members of the 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Combat Logistics Battalion 2, also from Camp Lejeune.

The majority of the troops being deployed will come from the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, with a small number of U.S. Air Force personnel included.

The specific timeline for the deployment is still being determined but the initial active-duty military personnel will be on the ground on or about May 10. May 11 is the date that Title 42 is expected to expire.

“Active duty military personnel will provide support with duties including data entry, warehousing support, and additional detection and monitoring support efforts,” according to Northern Command which is headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

“This military support increases the availability of Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) law enforcement personnel to conduct law enforcement-specific duties. Military personnel will not be permitted to support migrant processing and escort duties or other activities that involve direct participation in civilian law enforcement activities, be responsible for property seized from migrants, or require direct contact with migrants,” the release added.