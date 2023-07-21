McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A former U.S. Border Patrol supervisory agent has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murders of his former girlfriend and their son.

A jury in the border town of Laredo, Texas, on Tuesday sentenced Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles, 34, without the possibility of parole for the deaths of his former girlfriend Grizelda Hernandez, 27, and their 1-year-old son, Dominic Alexander, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Burgos-Aviles had faced the death penalty, according to the nonprofit.

“Mr. Burgos’ life will be a tough one, he will always be known as a baby killer and for killing the beautiful mother of Dominic. He will die in prison and he will never see the light of day. It’s been a very difficult trial and we are very disappointed in the outcome, but we respect the verdict,” Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said after the verdict.