Fernando Tatis Jr. piñatas hit the market

ENSENADA, Baja California, Mex. (Border Report) — A small company known for special-order piñatas has come out with a Fernando Tatis Jr. model.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Piñatas Artesanales Cambero, in Ensenada, Baja California, made a Tatis Jr., piñata for a fan of the All-Star shortstop who plays for the San Diego Padres.

On the company’s Facebook page, the piñata is pictured showing Tatis wearing the team’s pinstripe home brown and yellow uniform with a bat in hand.





“We make each exclusive project upon request, and there was a client whose son is a super Tatis fan and made this special order,” said Enrique Cambero to the Union-Tribune.

Fernando Tatis Jr. plays shortstop for the San Diego Padres. (Courtesy: MLB)

Cambero stated his company has been making piñatas for more than 25 years, but started selling them only six years ago.

On Tuesday night, Tatis Jr. will start as the National League’s shortstop during the annual All-Star Game to be played this year in Denver.

