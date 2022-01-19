FBI conducts ‘investigation’ at Laredo home of Congressman Henry Cuellar

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — The FBI late Wednesday was conducting an investigation at the Laredo home of Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, Border Report has confirmed.

In an email to Border Report, FBI spokeswoman Rosanne Hughes wrote: “The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Cuellar’s office told Border Report late Wednesday that the congressman will fully cooperate in any investigation.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” his office said in a statement.

The Monitor newspaper published photos that showed agents in and around Cuellar’s house and said the agents were taking photos.

Cuellar is vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee, arguably the most powerful lawmaker on the South Texas border.

He is currently serving his ninth term in Congress representing Texas’ 28th Congressional District, which spans from Laredo to San Antonio and Mission, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley.

He is expected to face a stiff challenge during primary elections from Democratic hopeful Jessica Cisneros, an immigration lawyer who once interned in Cuellar’s office. Cuellar defeated Cisneros in 2020, however, she has galvanized support from many organizations throughout South Texas.

