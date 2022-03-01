EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Reps. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, took commanding leads in early primary voting in El Paso County.



U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales

Escobar led the Democratic race for Texas District 16 by a margin of 88.54% to challenger Deliris Montañez Berrios’ 11.46%, according to the unofficial early vote. The Republican candidate in this race, Irene Armendariz-Jackson, ran unopposed in her primary.

In Texas District 23, which stretches from Northeast and Far East El Paso to the western edge of San Antonio, Republican incumbent Gonzales garnered 76.92% of the early vote to Alma Arredondo-Lynch’s 14.13% and Alia Garcia’s 8.94%. Gonzales was doing slightly better in the rest of the counties that make up District 23.

On the Democratic side, Priscilla Golden was leading John Lira 60.16% to 39.84%. The district includes more than a dozen counties, and Lira was up 60% to 40% overall.