Rep. Ronny Jackson to join Former President Donald Trump at southern border

WESLACO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Representative Ronny Jackson is set to join Former President Donald Trump at the Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday, June 30, according to a tweet from Rep. Jackson.
The tweet from Jackson read, “I’m joining President Trump on a REAL visit to our southern border today! We need to get TOUGH and fix Biden’s Border Crisis! FINISH THE WALL!”
