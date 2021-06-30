Rep. Ronny Jackson to join Former President Donald Trump at southern border

WESLACO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Representative Ronny Jackson is set to join Former President Donald Trump at the Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday, June 30, according to a tweet from Rep. Jackson.

The tweet from Jackson read, “I’m joining President Trump on a REAL visit to our southern border today! We need to get TOUGH and fix Biden’s Border Crisis! FINISH THE WALL!”

