EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers used “cloned” FedEx vans to smuggle migrants in Wes El Paso, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

El Paso border agents from the Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit received what they called credible information about a smuggling scheme involving phony FedEx vehicles.

On Friday evening, with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, agents and troopers stopped three vehicles, two of which were identical to white FedEx vans, and encountered 26 migrants and four smugglers.

Agents said the migrants were from Mexico and Guatemala, while the smugglers were from the U.S. and Mexico.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers encountered 26 migrants when they stopped a pair of cloned FedEx vans on Friday in West El Paso (CBP)

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents continue to successfully disrupt smuggling schemes and the illegal operations of the Transnational Criminal Organizations,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good said in a statement.

So far this year, El Paso Sector has reported 307,463 migrant encounters, including 2,871 found in 203 stash houses, CBP said.

Daily migrant encounters, however, have fallen dramatically in recent months, going from over 1,500 at the start of last month to about 600 this week. On Wednesday, CBP reported 714 encounters, according to the City of El Paso’s Migrant Dashboard.