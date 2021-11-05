CBP officials hold briefing as border ports prepare to reopen for nonessential travel

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be having a press conference Friday morning on land border ports reopening to nonessential travel to those that are fully vaccinated.

On November 8, land border ports will allow travel from residents of Canada and Mexico that are fully vaccinated.

Restrictions on border travel were put in place on March 20, 2020, and were extended every month as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between countries.

Easing restrictions is welcomed by border communities that have been economically hard hit during the pandemic by not being able to receive revenue from Mexican shoppers.

“While the rest of the country was reopening after the first months of the pandemic the border communities have not been allowed to do that,” said Eddie Treviño Jr., Cameron County Judge and Chairman of the Texas Border Coalition in a previous interview with ValleyCentral.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is optimistic it will bring more traffic to our area and help the businesses that are still standing, stating reopening the ports of entry is good news for the community.

“I think you are going to see many industries see the increase in revenues now that this is available,” said Cortez.

Vaccination requirements will apply to not only land and seaports, but also to all foreign air travelers coming into the United States, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said.

The press conference is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.