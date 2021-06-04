CBP: 19-year-old American kills self after skirting Border Patrol checkpoint, leading brief chase

A tractor-trailer rig passes through the U.S. Customs inspection station at Sierra Blanca, east of El Paso, Texas on April 29, 2004. (AP Photo/J.R. Hernandez)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A 19-year-old shot and killed themself moments after circumventing a Border Patrol checkpoint and leading authorities on a chase, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

On June 1, agents said they spotted a Nissan Altima drive past the checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, heading east on Interstate 10. Border agents immediately began to pursue the vehicle, which they spotted about 4 miles down the road. Agents and deputies with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the vehicle, and when they approached the car, the driver sped off.

Agents and deputies again gave chase for about 6 miles before the Nissan reportedly crashed into a median barrier.

The CBP release said that as agents and deputies approached the vehicle, they heard a gunshot.

An hour would pass before agents, deputies, and Texas Department of Public Safety trooper approached the vehicle, at which point they discovered that the driver had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Hudspeth County Justice of the Peace later pronounced the driver, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen, deceased.

A CBP spokesman could not say whether the person was a man or a woman, or from where they were traveling.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, as well as CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, are reviewing the incident, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, the release said.