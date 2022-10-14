EDINBURG, Texas — (ValleyCentral) Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with state and local law enforcement departments, intercepted seven smuggling events that lead to the arrest of 250 people, authorities announced Friday.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station surveillance camera on Wednesday observed multiple people get into a Chevrolet pickup truck near Fronton, Texas.

DPS troopers, working with RGC Bike Patrol agents, tried to make a traffic stop on the truck, but the driver led them on a pursuit until crashing the truck into a tree.

A CBP Air and Marine helicopter located five migrants and the driver. CBP said all six were determined to be unlawfully present in the U.S.

DPS took custody of the Mexican national driver to face state charges and agents transported three migrants to the station, while two were sent to a local hospital for evaluation.

Earlier that morning, a DPS trooper observed multiple people being loaded into a Crown Victoria near the Rio Grande, south of Mission.

The driver led authorities on a vehicle pursuit that ended near McCook. The vehicle came to a stop and the occupants bailed out. DPS took custody of the driver to face state charges of evading arrest, smuggling of persons, and deadly conduct. Six migrants were transported to the inspection station.

Later that evening, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents responded to a request for assistance from the Palmview Police Department. Eight subjects were encountered after a vehicle pursuit in Mission. Agents apprehended the migrants for being illegally present in the country.

Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended with ranch fence damage and three arrests.

Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents requested DPS assistance at a vehicle stop after the driver sped through the bus lane at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint. DPS took custody of a female driver to charge with a DWI.

On the same day, agents encountered two large groups, totaling 225 migrants, near Mission and La Grulla.

The groups contained 102 single adults, 64 unaccompanied children, and 59 family members. The migrants were from Cuba and various Central and South American countries, the release stated.