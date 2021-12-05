Billionaire donates 98% of funds for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Texas border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An out-of-state billionaire has donated almost 98% of the money collected for Governor Greg Abbott’s U.S. – Mexico border wall being built in Texas.

$54 million dollars has been raised so far and according to public records, billionaire Timothy Mellon has donated $53.1 million of those dollars in stock. Mellon is the grandson of a banking tycoon. The 79-year-old lives in Wyoming and his grandfather is the former U.S. Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon.

In addition to the border wall fund, Governor Abbott has allocated nearly $3 billion dollars for border security and has deployed 10,000 Texas National Guard and DPS troopers. They are stationed the southern border as part of operation Lonestar.

